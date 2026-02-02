Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 9,994 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.75. 781,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $120.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

