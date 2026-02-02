Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,565,556 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 3,630,712 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,429,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,429,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,931 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $640.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,036. The company has a market cap of $857.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

