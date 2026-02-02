Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Celestica stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.63. 2,926,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07. Celestica has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

