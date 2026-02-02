Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,218,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,179,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 77,312 shares in the company, valued at $463,872. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $477,584.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $1,670,444 over the last 90 days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

