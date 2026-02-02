GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,927.50 and last traded at GBX 1,925, with a volume of 12685116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,876.50.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,839.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,647.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 per share, with a total value of £7,977.69. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

