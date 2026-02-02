Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 9.53, with a volume of 205861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20.

Star Energy Group Trading Down 6.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Energy Group

In other news, insider Frances Ward bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £960. Also, insider Ross Glover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £960. Corporate insiders own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

