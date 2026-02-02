NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Plans $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $50.90. 51,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,680. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

