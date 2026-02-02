Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 156 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of QQQS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.6326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ. QQQS was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

