Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,011 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 108,906 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Century Casinos Trading Down 1.3%

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.26.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 165.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

