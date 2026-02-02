Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,355 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 17,627 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.76. 9,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 90.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 81.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

