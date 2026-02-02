LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $52.6250. 183,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 298,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on LendingTree and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 5.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $734.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.36 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.3% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.