SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) vs. Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) and Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of SouthState Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SouthState Bank and Central Bancompany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState Bank 0 2 11 2 3.00 Central Bancompany 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

SouthState Bank currently has a consensus target price of $118.29, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Central Bancompany has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Central Bancompany’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Bancompany is more favorable than SouthState Bank.

This table compares SouthState Bank and Central Bancompany”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState Bank $2.68 billion 3.86 $798.67 million $7.86 13.10 Central Bancompany $1.22 billion 4.91 N/A N/A N/A

SouthState Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Central Bancompany.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState Bank and Central Bancompany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState Bank 21.26% 10.86% 1.46% Central Bancompany N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SouthState Bank beats Central Bancompany on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Central Bancompany

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. As of September 30, 2025, we had total balance sheet assets of $19.2 billion and wealth assets under advice of $15.4 billion. Through our full-service community banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank (the “Bank”), we provide a comprehensive suite of consumer, commercial and wealth management products and services to our communities, which are primarily located in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. As of September 30, 2025, we operate 156 full-service branch locations. Our consolidated weighted average deposit market share is approximately 24%. Our ability to take market share and our successful acquisition strategy has caused our weighted average market share to increase steadily over time, including an increase of approximately 3.4 percentage points since 2010. Our business model is designed to serve the holistic financial services needs of businesses, individuals, agencies and community organizations within our footprint. Our goal is simple: to provide legendary service to our customers and to be an integral part in the success of our customers and the communities we serve. Our success is driven by our long-term commitment to the markets we serve and our culture of customer service excellence. Our Company was founded in 1902 under the leadership of the great grandfather of our current Executive Chairman, S. Bryan Cook. Through successive generations of Cook family ownership, the Bank has thrived, and we have maintained consistent profitability despite the intervening 23 U.S. economic recessions(1). During the Great Depression, we made a loan to the State of Missouri to assist it with making payroll and paying other expenses. From 2008 to 2012, while in the depths of the Great Recession, we earned an annual return on average assets (“ROAA”) of at least 1.00%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we were the 5th most profitable bank by ROAA relative to our peers. (1) Number of recessions per National Bureau of Economic Research. A recession is defined as a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months. — We believe the continuity of our ownership over our 123-year history of operating has fostered an enduring culture that has consistently proven successful in the marketplace and will position us well for future growth. This culture has allowed us to attract and retain great talent. Our employees are experienced (average 8-year tenure as of September 30, 2025), engaged (81% completed our most recent survey) and committed (86% would recommend working at the bank and 88% would recommend our products, each based on our most recent survey). Combined with our investments in products, services and technologies, we believe our culture has appealed to our customers and enabled us to increase market share. The core tenets of our culture, which we seek to quantify and hold ourselves accountable to, require us to be: • Customer Centric: We focus on customer satisfaction and attracting and retaining customers for the long-term. Our latest Net Promoter Score (“NPS”) was 71, based on our most recent customer survey, which we believe is as much as two times the average for U.S. retail banks. We have been able to grow the number of households we serve by an average of 3% per year since 2016, and believe we have the ability to continue to do so at a greater rate than our peers. Additionally, our deposit customers had an average tenure of 13 years as of September 30, 2025, and we were named Newsweek’s Best Customer Service Bank in 2023 (the only year this ranking was published). • Community Aligned: We emphasize giving back to the communities we serve. We track our community services hours, which totaled over 20,000 in 2024, or approximately 7 hours per employee. • Committed to the Long Term: As we have grown, our capital ratios and balance sheet liquidity metrics have remained amongst the strongest of our peers’ as of September 30, 2025. We continuously reinvest in our business and are currently undertaking a banking core modernization project that is intended to provide us with real-time, API-based capabilities. As a testament to our success, we were ranked the #10 Best Bank by Forbes in 2025 and are one of only two banks to have been in the Top 50 in every year since Forbes began its rankings in 2009. • Collaborative to Succeed: We maintain a community banking model led by experienced leaders in each of our markets that are empowered to make local decisions, which requires accountability and collaboration with our senior leaders and business line managers. Our collaborative contract is embodied in the “Central Code,” which we renew periodically. — Our Business Our vision is to become the leading financial services provider in each community we serve. To accomplish this vision, we strive to offer service levels better than other community banks and products, services and technologies consistent with the largest banks in the industry. We capture this ambition in our slogan, “Strong Roots, Endless Possibilities,” and manage our Company around these dual objectives. The “Strong Roots” portion of our slogan is representative of our 11 “Primary Markets” and the 79 communities that we serve, as well as the executives that lead them, many of whom are long term residents of the communities in which they are employed. The following table lists our “Primary Markets”: Primary Market Definition Jefferson City Jefferson City, MO MSA Kansas City Kansas City, MO-KS MSA; Lawrence, KS MSA Columbia Columbia, MO MSA; Mexico, MO MSA; Moberly, MO MSA St. Louis St. Louis, MO-IL MSA Springfield Springfield, MO MSA Lake of the Ozarks Camden County, MO; Miller County, MO; Morgan County MO Branson Branson, MO MSA; Stone County, MO Sedalia Sedalia, MO MSA Warrensburg Warrensburg, MO MSA Oklahoma Tulsa, OK MSA; Oklahoma City, OK MSA Colorado Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO MSA; Colorado Springs, CO MSA; Durango, CO MSA Note: MSAs as defined by the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Primary Markets do not include the Naples-Marco Island, FL MSA (our “Naples Market”), where the Company operates one full-service branch. We are well recognized within our markets for our relationship-based banking model that provides for local, efficient decision-making. Our experienced leaders are fully responsible for providing “legendary” customer service, growing their markets and hiring the necessary talent to achieve those goals. These leaders are empowered to make key local decisions, driving changes they believe are necessary to ensure success in their communities in collaboration with our senior leaders, but in exchange they are held accountable for performance. We believe each of our designated markets is attractive and high performing from a financial and franchise perspective. Deposit Total Total YTD2025 Market Deposits Loans ROAA Deposit Share / (as of (as of (as of Market Rank Employee Dollars in millions 9/30/25) 9/30/25) 9/30/25)((3) 2024 ROAA Share (Retail)(4) NPS(5) Satisfaction(6) Missouri Markets: Jefferson City $ 3,175 $ 1,459 2.22% 1.93% 54% 39% / 1 73 89% Kansas City 3,063 2,088 2.09% 1.95% 3% 5% / 6 69 81% Columbia 2,508 1,609 2.35% 2.08% 36% 26% / 1 72 86% St. Louis 1,811 1,870 1.43 / 1.82%(7) 1.85% 2% 2% / 12 74 91% Springfield 1,558 1,318 2.21% 2.06% 9% 10% / 1 67 87% Lake of the Ozarks 971 596 2.36% 2.10% 24% 33% / 1 75 85% Branson 415 303 2.31% 2.01% 19% 18% / 1 65 78% Sedalia 403 259 2.31% 2.01% 39% 38% / 1 69 91% Warrensburg 340 195 1.85% 1.96% 27% 27% / 2 65 94% Other Primary Markets: Oklahoma 360 843 1.73% 1.67% 0% 0% / 36 68 81% Colorado 168 636 0.69% 0.45% 0% 0% / 49 79 90% Consolidated(1)(2) $ 14,789 $ 11,345 1.97% 1.63% 24% 18% 71 86% Source: Central Bancompany and S&P Global Market Intelligence Notes: (1) Consolidated deposit market share represents the weighted average value of our deposit market share across each of our Primary Markets and our Naples Market, weighted by the volume of our deposits in those markets. All market share data is sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence as of June 30, 2025 (most recent publicly available information) and is estimated to give effect to completed transactions through September 23, 2025. Deposit market share figures for each of our Primary Markets that include multiple MSAs or counties represent blended figures for all MSAs or counties included in the definition of each such Primary Market. (2) Discrepancies between consolidated deposits and loans and the sum of the 11 Primary Market areas due to deposits and loans in our non-Primary Markets. (3) ROAA for the first nine months of 2025 is presented on an annualized basis. (4) Represents estimated retail deposit market share based on an illustrative $250 million per branch deposit cap (excluding from the market any deposits at a single branch in excess of $250 million). (5) NPS figures are based on most recent annual customer survey and weighted by number of responses for Consumer, Commercial and Wealth lines of business (in the case of Commercial, figure is based on responses from customers who consider the Bank to be their primary financial services provider). (6) Employee satisfaction figures represent share of employees who would recommend working at the bank based on most recent annual employee survey. (7) Represents adjusted ROAA, reflecting an adjustment for net loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio, the effects of which are concentrated in our St. Louis market. To serve these communities well, we aim to deliver “Endless Possibilities,” including best-in-class products, services and technologies delivered through our consumer, commercial and wealth management business lines and supported by our technology division to drive customer satisfaction and focus on innovation. Our in-house technology division and innovation teams, together employing approximately 65 programmers and designers, support these business lines and their customer experience objectives. These collective investments have positioned us well, with an average mobile app rating of 4.9/5 on iOS with approximately 52,000 customer ratings (as of October 30, 2025), as a result of more than 300 mobile functionalities (similar to those offered by the largest banks in the U.S., including at least 98% of the features offered by large money center banks, according to FinTech Insights). Our principal executive office is located in Jefferson City, MO.

