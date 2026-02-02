NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $184.88 and last traded at $185.61. Approximately 161,150,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 163,033,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.13.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.