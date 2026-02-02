DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,472 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 72,323 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DarkIris Price Performance

DarkIris stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,488,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. DarkIris has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarkIris stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarkIris Inc. ( NASDAQ:DKI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Scientech Research LLC owned about 0.19% of DarkIris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of DarkIris in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarkIris currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About DarkIris

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”). Operated in Hong Kong, we are a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games via various third-party digital storefronts. Our activities encompass including game design, programming and graphics, as well as distribution and operation of mobile games on various platforms.

