PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,388,775 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 1,753,943 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 215,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,766.50. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PLBY Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY stock remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 357,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. PLBY Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

