GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 158,766 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 127,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 427.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. 101,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

About GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (ticker: CRWD) stock. CRWL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

See Also

