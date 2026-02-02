NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.90 million.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NewJersey Resources has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $50.76.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $186,629.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,499.90. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research set a $54.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Mizuho raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NJR

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.