Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Decreased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOO stock opened at $626.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

