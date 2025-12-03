Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 98,264 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 323.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,266,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

