NYL Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 386.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 589,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 69,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,622,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

