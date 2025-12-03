Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO is Sands Capital Alternatives LLC’s Largest Position

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the quarter. Klaviyo makes up 23.2% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC owned about 1.18% of Klaviyo worth $118,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,602,899 shares of company stock worth $175,185,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

