Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $909,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1471 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

