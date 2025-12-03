Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. Sabra Healthcare REIT accounts for 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.97% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $42,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.7% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SBRA opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

