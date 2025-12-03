Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Portland General Electric worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.9%

POR opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

