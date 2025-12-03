Silverback Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1,588.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,993 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Accuray worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,536,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 174,703 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 12.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,192,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 12.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 733,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 460,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accuray from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Accuray Stock Up 1.0%

ARAY stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.06. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 34.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.