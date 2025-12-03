Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 50,628 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,625,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639,760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,445,097 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $637,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,390 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,598,000 after purchasing an additional 536,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,575,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 227,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

