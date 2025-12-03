Contrasting Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of J & J Snack Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of J & J Snack Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

J & J Snack Foods has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods 5.24% 8.79% 6.10% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods $1.58 billion 1.13 $86.55 million $3.35 27.36 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than J & J Snack Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for J & J Snack Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J & J Snack Foods 1 2 1 0 2.00 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.59%. Given J & J Snack Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe J & J Snack Foods is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Dividends

J & J Snack Foods pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tingyi Cayman Islands pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. J & J Snack Foods pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as repair and maintenance services. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber in 1971 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

