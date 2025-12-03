Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,823 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012,203 shares of company stock worth $542,065,894 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

NVDA opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

