Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PWR opened at $454.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.93 and its 200 day moving average is $397.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

