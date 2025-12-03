Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1,495.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

