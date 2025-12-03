Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 478,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 405,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.