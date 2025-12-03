Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1,545.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 484,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 708,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,874,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 346,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

HST opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

