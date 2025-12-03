NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,407 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 573,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $90,673,000 after buying an additional 79,933 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,689,000. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637,089.80. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,012,203 shares of company stock valued at $542,065,894 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.