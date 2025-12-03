Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) vs. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Head-To-Head Review

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TC Energy and Kolibri Global Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 0 4 6 2 2.83 Kolibri Global Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

TC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.05%. Kolibri Global Energy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.69%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than TC Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.82 $3.43 billion $2.32 23.20 Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.41 $18.11 million $0.50 7.98

This table compares TC Energy and Kolibri Global Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kolibri Global Energy. Kolibri Global Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Energy and Kolibri Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 28.98% 11.22% 3.31% Kolibri Global Energy 29.74% 9.37% 7.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of TC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TC Energy beats Kolibri Global Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

