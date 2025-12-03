Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,823 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 358,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.15. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

