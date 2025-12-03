State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.1%

SWK opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.