Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,295 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $253,881,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6,675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 873,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

