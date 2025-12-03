Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 203,717 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 4,286.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 619.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

