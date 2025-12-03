Korea Investment CORP Has $512,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. This trade represents a 99.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,733 shares of company stock worth $52,273,682. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.28 and a beta of 1.98. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

