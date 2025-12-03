Head to Head Analysis: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) vs. DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and DBM Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $181.20 million 1.14 $8.98 million $1.24 20.64 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Pipe International and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 5.55% 13.92% 6.05% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats DBM Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling. It also fabricates trusses and girders; provides fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks; provides integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation, as well as facility services, including maintenance, repair, and installation. In addition, the company manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. It provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as high- and low-rise buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. DBM Global Inc. is a subsidiary of DBM Global Intermediate Holdco Inc.

