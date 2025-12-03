Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 283.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 0.6%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

