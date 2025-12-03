Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CJS Securities upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 44.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 40,728.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.