Michael Jennings Acquires 1,000 Shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Stock

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jennings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,680. This trade represents a 13.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael Jennings acquired 3,000 shares of Suncast Solar Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $149,040.00.
Suncast Solar Energy Price Performance
SUNC stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33.
About Suncast Solar Energy
Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.
