Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,888 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

