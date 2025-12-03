JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.60 and last traded at GBX 75.60. 153,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 321,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,019 per share, with a total value of £1,052,850. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

