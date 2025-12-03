Zacks Research Estimates MKS’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MKS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. MKS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

MKSI stock opened at $160.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. MKS has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $162.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in MKS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 26.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

