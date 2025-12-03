FY2026 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Issued By Desjardins

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams expects that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

TSE:OGC opened at C$34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.38. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$10.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.08.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

