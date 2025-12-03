Hormel Foods (HRL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $3.2378 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.
Hormel Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 296.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 226.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.
