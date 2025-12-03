Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:KNF opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. Knife River has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Knife River by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Knife River by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

