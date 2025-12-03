Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for CRL FY2025 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.12. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $175.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $202.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.